1 hour ago

Founder of Peace Watch Ghana, Nyankopah Daniels has expressed disappointment in the government for failing to crack the whip on the Electoral Commission (EC) for organizing a workshop in violation on the ban on all gatherings including workshops, conferences, funerals and other activities.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she posited that the government endorsed the workshop by the EC because if it had not, the EC officials should have been sanctioned.

Madam Nyankopah Daniels was reacting to the arrest of some four Akuapem sub-chiefs for flouting the social distancing rule and other protocols put in place to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday morning, Kingmakers of Akuapem initiated processes to install their new Okuapehene.

But the chiefs were later arrested for violating the ban on social gatherings.

Commenting on the arrest of the chiefs, Madam Nyankopah Daniels said she feels disgusted that officials of the EC are walking free after holding a workshop, which to her was in clear violation of the protocols in place.

To her, the government cannot pick and choose those to arrest as it deems fit.

She wants everyone who breaks the law to be punished in equal terms without any form of favoritism.

"The government is supporting the activities of the EC even though it is against the protocols in place. What authority did the EC boss Jean Mensa have to organize a workshop when there is ban on forms of gatherings?"

The activities of the EC she noted confirms the allegations by the opposition that the electoral body was in connivance of the government to rig the election.

Describing Jean Mensa as Nebuchadnezzar, she advised her to take steps to diffuse the tension she has created to ensure transparency and accountability.