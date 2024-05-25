1 hour ago

The Volta Regional executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have urged the Ghana Police Service to take action against Richard Ahiagbah, the Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for allegedly violating the country’s electoral laws.

Their call stems from an incident during the 2020 general elections where Mr. Ahiagbah, despite acknowledging that his name was not found in the voter register for the Ketu South constituency, was permitted to cast his ballot.

This demand for action by the NDC follows the recent arrest of Hopeson Adorye, a prominent member of the Movement for Change, on charges related to claims of detonating dynamites in the Volta Region during the 2016 General Elections.

The Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC, James Gunu, emphasised in an interview with Accra-based TV3 on Friday, May 24, that similar to Hopeson Adorye, Richard Ahiagbah should face arrest for alleged involvement in electoral fraud.

He stressed the importance of thorough investigations into all allegations to ensure electoral justice, asserting that law enforcement should not only apprehend individuals but also conduct comprehensive inquiries into the matter.

“Richard Ahiagbah, a stalwart of the NPP confessed that though he was not a registered voter in 2020, he voted. That is another confession and that is criminal just as the throwing of dynamites. Now Hopeson has been arrested and granted bail, but we cannot leave the other person who has confessed because we cannot live in a selective justice system.”

“If Hopeson Adorye is guilty, Richard Ahiagbah is equally guilty of electoral fraud and I expect the Ghana Police Service to pick him up and investigate him because he personally confessed this,” he stated.