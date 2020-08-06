41 minutes ago

The Central Regional branch of the opposition NDC party is calling for immediate investigations, arrests, and prosecution of persons involved in the attack at a registration centre at Ajumako Besease in the Central Region on Wednesday.

Five persons were injured after alleged bodyguards of New Patriotic Party(NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Ajumako-Enyan-Easiam Constituency Dr. Rashid Kwesi Etuaful stormed a registration center and destroyed properties.

Information gathered by Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan revealed that the Parliamentary Candidate picked up information that foreigners were being registered after they were supposedly bused by the opposition NDC party to some registration centers.

Armed with this information, the alleged bodyguards stormed the registration centre, ransacked the materials, pulled down canopies, and vandalized some cars packed around.

But the NDC in a statement signed by the Central Regional Communications Officer Kwasi Dawood roundly condemned the attack and further reminded Security Agencies of their oath to serve Ghana and not to serve the NPP.

“We encourage the thousands who were not able to register yesterday due to this blood bath to come out and do so today and also during the mop up exercise scheduled for the weekend. To the sponsors, perpetrators of this crime and some of security personnel complicit in this barbarism, we wish to remind them power is transient and that father for all is no longer in the dictionary of the NDC.

Friends from the media, the NDC in this Region is totally aghast at what appears to be State-sanctioned violent attacks on innocent citizens in this Constituency to frustrate and disenfranchise citizens in perceived opposition strongholds from acquiring the voters ID Cards that will qualify them to exercise their democratic right to choose their preferred leaders come 7th Dec 2020 and we condemn it in no uncertain terms.

The statement added: “We in the NDC are not surprised by this posturing of Rashid Etuaful, Robert Kutin and their NPP against the good people of Ajumako Bisease because for almost 4yrs under Akufo Addo, this non-performing Govt cannot boast of significant achievements in the town except wickedly halting transformational projects initiated and commenced by the visionary NDC Govt of John Dramani Mahama and the dynamic MP, Hon Cassiel Ato Forson such as the Nursing Training College, College of Education, road projects etc in the town and many others in the Constituency as a whole.”