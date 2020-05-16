1 hour ago

It was reported Thursday that the Founder and leader of the International God's Way Church, Daniel Obinim was rushed to the hospital after policemen with an arrest warrant stormed his church to pick him up for interrogations over an alleged fraud case.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong who believes Obinim’s collapse was staged has thrown a question at him seeking to find out how long Obinim will continue to fake sickness because of an arrest warrant.

He revealed that Obinim is seeking shelter at the Yeboah Hospital in East Legon in the name of receiving medical care for his 'fake' heart attack.

In an interview on Adom FM Friday, the politician said “How long are you going to be at Yeboah hospital. I have every detail of each room you slept in. Obinim, you can’t run so you better report. You faked that you’ve gotten heart attack”.

Kennedy Agyapong furthered that he’s monitoring Obinim closely so he doesn’t escape from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the police will be with him at the hospital till he recovers from his high blood pressure.

He will then be moved from the hospital to the station for interrogation into the matter to begin.

Kennedy Agyapong also vowed to make sure Obinim and his complices end up in jail.

Credit: Ghanaweb