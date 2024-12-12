7 hours ago

Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly been put on high alert following Barcelona's potential financial blunder, which could see a high-value star become available for free in the January transfer window.

While details about the player's identity remain speculative, reports suggest that Barcelona’s financial constraints and failure to finalize key renewals could force them to offload significant talent to comply with La Liga's strict wage caps.

Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Martin Zubimendi are among players linked to Premier League clubs recently. Arsenal, for instance, are rumored to be targeting Raphinha and Zubimendi to bolster their squad for a title push.

Barcelona, struggling with wage management and underperforming investments, might consider such exits to alleviate their financial pressures.

This development could provide Arsenal and Chelsea an opportunity to make a transformative mid-season signing without a hefty transfer fee, potentially impacting the title race dramatically.