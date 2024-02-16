2 hours ago

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided an encouraging update on the recovery of midfielder Thomas Partey, who has been sidelined with an injury since October 2023.

Partey's absence meant he missed out on participating in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, and despite nearing a return a few weeks ago, he faced another setback.

However, ahead of Arsenal's upcoming match against Burnley on Saturday, Arteta shared insights into the fitness status of Partey and other injured players.

"Some of them have been progressing better than others," Arteta explained. "We have a training session again today. Some of them have done a few bits this week, and I am positive that we will have a few back for tomorrow."

Responding to queries about Partey's condition, Arteta expressed optimism, stating, "No, there's not big setbacks on any of those injuries, and Thomas Partey is progressing really well.

I don't want to say too much, but he's looking very good, and he's already on the field."