1 hour ago

Premier League club Arsenal Football Club are closing in on summer transfer target Thomas Partey from Laliga side Atlético Madrid, according to media reports

several reports in the Spanish press over the weekend indicated that talks about a new deal for the Ghanaian star at los Colchoneros have ended and that part of the club’s management have express eagerness to sanction his proposed 50 million Euro move to the Emirates stadium.

Partey made his debut in professional football at Atlético Madrid and made his way to the main force after loan spells at RCD Mallorca and UD Almería.

For the time being, he has made 174 appearances for the Madrid based club, where his current contract is due to runout in June 2023.

Atlético Madrid wants to commit the 27-year-old midfielder for longer and hopes for a clause of eighty million euros in his new contract but both parties have not yet reached an agreement.

Further reports in Spain, claim Part of the Atlético Madrid club management have had enough of Partey and want to discharge him next summer.

The 27-year old midfielder has been linked to Arsenal for a long time and according to current reports from Spain, the Gunners are close to signing him.

Partey currently, has a fifty million euro surrender clause in his contract.

Though Manchester United are also interested in the midfielder, Arsenal is said to have the best papers to grab his signature.