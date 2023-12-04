3 hours ago

Arsenal is reportedly considering offloading midfielder Thomas Partey during the January transfer window to generate funds for new signings.

The Gunners, under the management of Mikel Arteta, are eager to strengthen their squad with the aim of competing for the Premier League title.

Partey, who has been hampered by injuries, has made only four Premier League appearances this season.

The Ghanaian midfielder is expected to return to action in January but will subsequently join the national team for the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving Arsenal without his services for an additional month.

The club was open to selling Partey during the summer transfer window but did not receive suitable offers before the deadline.

Juventus is now believed to be interested in signing the 30-year-old midfielder, with talks reportedly held between club officials and Partey's representatives last month.

Arteta's primary midfield target is Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz. The Gunners attempted to sign Luiz last summer, with two late bids rejected on deadline day.

Additionally, Arsenal is eyeing a move for Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who is valued at £60 million.