8 hours ago

Arsenal is reportedly keen on securing the services of Ajax striker Brian Brobbey during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Dutch-Ghanaian international has garnered attention from the Premier League giants due to his stellar performances for Ajax this season.

Having spent a brief spell on loan at RB Leipzig, Brobbey has cemented his place as a key player in the Ajax first team.

Despite his club facing challenges this campaign, the young forward has emerged as one of their standout performers, consistently contributing important goals and assists.

With Arsenal seeking to strengthen their attacking options for the next season, Brobbey has emerged as one of their primary targets.

His impressive record of 18 goals and 10 assists in the Dutch Eredivisie alone underscores his potential impact.

At just 22 years old, Brobbey has tallied an impressive total of 22 goals and 12 assists across all competitions this season, solidifying his status as one of the most promising talents in European football.

Moreover, Brobbey's recent inclusion in the Netherlands' provisional squad for Euro 2024 further underscores his potential as a future star.

As Arsenal looks to enhance their squad, Brobbey's blend of youth, talent, and versatility makes him an attractive prospect for Mikel Arteta's side.