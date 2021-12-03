19 minutes ago

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey played the entire duration of their English Premier League game against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

Arsenal fans have descended heavily on the Ghanaian midfielder for his poor showing on Thursday night against Manchester United as they lost 3-2.

It was a game of two fallen giants who are struggling for form and consistency but the game was entertaining with goals and a lot of talking points.

Thomas Partey who shone in last season's fixture at Old Trafford was a passenger as the game passed him by.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 800th career goal before driving home a penalty winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Arsenal in a memorable contest featuring two crucial VAR decisions. REACTIONS BELOW:

