Arsenal fans have gone into over drive about the potential capture of Athletico Madrid's Thomas Teye Partey in the January transfer window.

The midfielder in the summer were pursued by several European heavyweights but none of them firmed up their interest in the midfielder.

Father of Thomas Partey somewhere in June granted an interview to Accra based Enighye FM where he confirmed that his son would like to move to England.

"I personally told him to move on, if he is not wanted at where he is right now. Because he might be wanted at somewhere else and so he will like to move to England if he gets the chance. " he said.

This comments has been re-ignited by an Arsenal Fan's page with most of their fans urging the club to go ans sign the all action midfielder in January.

Thomas Partey has been in fine form for his side this season being a main stay in the team that has somewhat striggled at times this season.