2 hours ago

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is injured as he limped off on Monday night as his side faced Crystal Palace in the English Premier League game.

The North London side lost the game by 3-0 as goals from Jean Phillip Mateta, a rare goal from goal shy Jordan Ayew and a penalty from Wilfred Zaha gave Palace all three points.

But the defeat came with some collateral damage as Thomas Partey and Kierran Tierney all went off injured.

Thomas Partey left the pitch to what appeared to be a thigh injury midway through the second half.

The Ghana international signaled that he needed to come off, but the hosts broke through Wilfried Zaha before the ball could be kicked out of play and were awarded a penalty when Martin Odegaard tripped the Palace winger.

Partey limped off before the penalty was taken. It could be a while before we see the midfielder in action again.

His form alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield has been a big part of Arsenal’s recent form so a prolonged spell on the sidelines will be another major worry for Arteta.