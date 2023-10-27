6 hours ago

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has delivered the unfortunate news that Thomas Partey will be sidelined for a few weeks due to an injury.

The 30-year-old midfielder sustained a muscle injury just before Arsenal's UEFA Champions League match against Sevilla in Spain on Tuesday.

This setback came shortly after Partey had recovered from a groin injury and was poised to be included in the squad for the Sevilla encounter.

Arteta provided an update, stating, "Thomas Partey has a muscle injury, and we expect him to be out for a few weeks."

Partey's absence will be keenly felt in Arsenal's upcoming matches against Sheffield United, West Ham United, and Newcastle United.

During his absence, other key players like Jorginho, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard are expected to shoulder additional responsibilities in the midfield.