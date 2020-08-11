1 hour ago

Premier League side Arsenal have have not given up hope of snapping away Ghanain midfielder Thomas Partey from Athletico Madrid.

But the sticking point for the Gunners is finding means to raise the 50 million euros required to trigger his release clause as the rojiblancos will not entertain any negotiations.

Arsenal is money pinching due to the effects of not playing in the UEFA Champions League for a fourth season and also the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club have therefore proposed a player plus cash deal to tempt Diego Simeone's side into a sale of their prized asset while also reducing the monetary component of the deal.

Three players Alexandre Lacazette, Hector Bellerin and Lucas Torreira have been mentioned in discussions between the two clubs.

According to Spanish football journalist Kike Marin, Atletico Madrid are unwilling to strike such a deal because they want his release clause paid in full.

Arsenal could raise the funds by flogging a number of fringe players including Torreira, Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi.

A move to the Wanda Metropolitano could be on the cards for Lacazette outside of a swap deal, however.

?s=20