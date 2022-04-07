1 hour ago

Arsenal have provided an update on he injury situation of key midfielder Thomas Teye Partey ahead of their clash with Brighton over the weekend.

Thomas Partey left the pitch to what appeared to be a thigh injury midway through the second half of Monday's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace .

His club has confirmed that the Ghanaian midfielder has suffered a muscle damage to the right thigh and will be out for an unspecified period.

“Our No. 5 was substituted during Monday night’s game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park after aggravating his right thigh.

“Thomas has since received further assessments, and a subsequent scan has shown muscle damage to his right thigh.

“We will continue to assess Thomas in the coming weeks, during which time he will also receive further specialist consultations.

“Everyone will be working hard to get Thomas back on the pitch as soon as possible,” Arsenal announced on Thursday.

Speaking after the shock 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park on Monday, Arteta admitted Partey's injury was a "concern".

"I don’t know [how bad it is] but he felt something in the same area as he was injured previously so it’s a concern," the Spaniard said.

He added: "We lost Kieran, we lost Thomas. We’ve been trying since the start of the season. We can’t find excuses though. The first goal wasn’t good enough." T

His form alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield has been a big part of Arsenal’s recent form so a prolonged spell on the sidelines will be another major worry for Arteta.

The 28-year-old, who has been a pillar for the Gunners this season across his 24 Premier League appearances.