2 hours ago

Arsenal are set to lose out on summer transfer target Thomas Teye Partey as the Athletico Madrid midfielder is set to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The Ghanaian midfielder is Arsenal gaffer Mikael Arteta's no1 summer transfer target as he hopes to build a new look Arsenal around the midfield dynamo.

Partey's form this season for the Rojiblancos has been glittering alerting some of the elite clubs in Europe as to his talent.

The Gunners were hoping to take advantage of his relatively modest release clause of £45million to bring him to the Emirates with his current deal expiring in 2023.

The Madrid based side have offered the midfielder a double your money deal with a reported £79k-a-week until 2025 to ward off Premier League suitors.

Partey has been a delight to watch this season with his energy and industry in midfield with his performance against Liverpool in the Champions League another bright spot.

Mikael Arteta and his Arsenal may have to look elsewhere for midfield enforcement elsewhere.