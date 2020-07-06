2 hours ago

Premier League side, Arsenal FC are ready to triple the wages of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey to make him Mikel Arteta's first summer signing.

The Gunners are favourites to sign the 27-year-old Atlético Madrid star, who has a £45m release clause in his contract, according to sources in Spain.

Italian Serie A side Napoli are also chasing the African and could offer Poland international Arkadiusz Milik in a player-plus-cash swap.

Spanish outlet Diario AS claim the Gunners will make him one of their highest earners as they target a new-look midfield.

Gunners boss Arteta is keen on bringing in reinforcements as he looks to move on bad-boy Matteo Guendouzi.

Partey's Madrid deal does not end until 2023, but if he agrees an extension it would double his salary and also increase his release clause to just above £90m (€100m).

But talks over that new contract have stalled and the money being talked about by Arsenal could see a move being completed in August.

Partey has made over 180 appearances for Diego Simeone's side, scoring 15 goals.

The Gunners are moving quickly to get their business done before the Premier League season ends - and could offer Madrid striker Alexander Lacezette in a swap deal.

Arteta has already tied up long-term deals for youngsters Gabrielle Martenelli and Bukayo Saka.

The Spaniard will now turn his attention to either getting striker Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang to sign and a long term deal to retire at the Emirate or get sold.