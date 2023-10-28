4 hours ago

Eddie Nketiah shone for Arsenal as he scored his first Premier League hat-trick, extending Arsenal's unbeaten start to the season with a victory over Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium.

Nketiah opened the scoring with a deft touch and swiveled finish after Declan Rice's precise pass caught out the United defense.

His second goal came with a thumping effort into the roof of the net, increasing Arsenal's lead against bottom-of-the-table United.

Nketiah's sensational strike from 25 yards capped off a perfect afternoon for the England forward, who now has five league goals this season, all of which have come at home.

Fabio Vieira scored a late penalty after the video assistant referee (VAR) adjudged Oliver Norwood to have fouled him inside the area.

Takehiro Tomiyasu sealed the victory by poking the ball home from a corner in stoppage time.

This win propelled Arsenal to second place in the Premier League table, just two points behind north London rivals Tottenham.

Eddie Nketiah has been capped once by England but is still eligible to play for Ghana.