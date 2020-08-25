1 hour ago

English born Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu has joined Championship side Cardiff City on loan for the 2020/21 season from Arsenal.

The 21-year-old defender joined Arsenal as a scholar from Reading in summer 2015, and signed as a young professional later that year in October 2015.

Jordi travelled with the Arsenal first-team squad on their pre-season tour to Singapore in 2018 and was also a member of the squad for their mid-season training camp in Dubai in early 2019.

In June 2019, Jordi joined German second-division club VfL Bochum on a season-long loan, where he made 21 appearances and scored five times.

During his time with the club, Jordi played in a variety of positions down the right flank, often operating in a more advanced role.

He is eligible to play for Ghana despite playing for the the English youth sides.