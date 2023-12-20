4 hours ago

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on midfielder Thomas Partey's injury, stating that the Ghanaian is expected to make a return next month.

Partey has been sidelined with a thigh problem since October, and his return is anticipated for Arsenal's FA Cup match against Liverpool on January 7.

Partey's tenure at the Emirates Stadium has been marred by injuries, limiting him to only four Premier League appearances in the current season.

While Arteta expressed optimism about Partey's recovery, he cautioned that a January return would be "incredibly fast."

"We don’t know [if Partey will be back to face Liverpool in January]. He’s getting a very good evolution in the injury, but it’s a bit early for the time frame," Arteta said.

"That would be incredibly fast if he’s able to do that. We’re going to have to wait. We are quite short, with five key, key players not being available for us now for a period of time, but we have to continue."

The potential return of the 30-year-old midfielder is crucial for both Arsenal and the Ghana national team.

There have been concerns about Partey's availability for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for January to February next year in Ivory Coast.

Ghana, drawn in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Mozambique, and Egypt, is gearing up for the AFCON tournament.

Coach Chris Hughton and his technical team will hope for Partey's timely recovery to bolster the team's midfield for the continental competition.