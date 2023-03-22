48 minutes ago

English Premier League side Arsenal are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to win the Premier League for the first time in a long while this season.

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is presently in his native home on International duty but he was accompanied by club physio in a bid to help prevent the player from picking up an injury.

The defensive midfielder has a well-documented injury record and even this season has sit out several matches due to injuries.

Arsenal have opened an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City having played a game more than Guardiola's side.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been a shining light for the gunners this season and will be hoping to crown an impressive campaign with the league title.

Partey has been involved in 23 matches in the Premier League for Arsenal scoring three goals and will be greatly needed in the final ten matches.

Ghana will host the Palancas Negras on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium before traveling to Luanda on Tuesday, March 27, 2023, for the reverse fixture.