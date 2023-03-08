50 minutes ago

Former Arsenal midfielder, Paul Merson has hailed Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as a special player.

Thomas Partey struggled initially when he joined the London-based club from Atletico Madrid some two seasons ago as injuries and poor form hampered his performance.

But this season, the Ghanaian midfielder has been integral in Arsenal's unlikely title pursuit which has seen them open a five-point lead over Manchester City.

Partey last weekend inspired Arsenal to a late 3-2 comeback win against Bournemouth where he started the comeback by scoring the first goal.

According to Merson, the gunner's unlikely title charge is tied to the fitness of their central midfielder Thomas Partey despite the presence of Jorginho.

"I think they have someone in Jorginho to come on and step in.

“I would say Thomas Partey needs to be there. I wouldn't say Jorginho to play ten on the trot. But to come in and do a good job."

He added, "I think he is the best holding midfield player around, at the moment. Him and Casemiro, if I am being honest."

Partey’s performances have earned him rave reviews, with many pundits and fans alike tipping him to be vital in Arsenal's title charge.

The Ghanaian midfielder has scored three goals for Arsenal this season in the English Premier League.