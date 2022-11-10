3 hours ago

Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu and Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma are in Japan's squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda also makes the cut, but team-mates Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate have been left out.

Huddersfield defender Yuta Nakayama was initially named in the squad but has been ruled out because of an Achilles injury.

Nakayama will miss the remainder of the season, while Japan have not yet named a replacement.

Nineteen players in the squad play in Europe, with Japan facing Germany, Costa Rica and Spain in Group E.

"I couldn't call up everyone who was looking forward to this World Cup," said head coach Hajime Moriyasu. "But I thank and honour everyone who has expressed a desire to represent Japan.

"We selected players who will be on the same wavelength as a team, who will be able to move and link up together, who through their organisation will be able to make use of their individual strengths."

Japan squad

Goalkeepers: Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden), Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg).

Defenders: Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Schalke), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart), Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo).

Midfielders: Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting CP), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Junya Ito (Reims), Takumi Minamino (Monaco), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus).

Forwards: Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Takuma Asano (Bochum), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Bruges).