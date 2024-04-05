1 day ago

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to midfielder Thomas Partey's recent statement asserting his happiness at Arsenal despite ongoing speculation linking him away from the club.

With just a year remaining on his contract at the end of the current season, Partey, 30, who has encountered injury struggles throughout the campaign, expressed confidence in his future at Arsenal following his return to the starting lineup against Luton on Wednesday.

Speaking to football.london after the match, he reaffirmed his commitment to Arsenal and expressed optimism about his future in North London.

“My head is always here,” he stated. “This is where I choose to play, I’m really happy every time I’m on the field. I know a lot of speculations have been going on, but for me, I’m really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club.”

Regarding his contract situation, with one year remaining at the end of the season, Partey acknowledged the importance of performing at his best and remaining available for selection.

He remarked, “I still have until the end of the season, I think. I have to do my best and try to perform at the highest level and I think the most important is to be available every time.”

In response to Partey's comments, Arteta expressed satisfaction with the midfielder's commitment to the club, emphasizing the team's ambition to compete for major honors.

“He’d better have his head here because we are playing for big things.

That’s what we expect. We need him.

He’s a top player and important for us; you could see the other day on the pitch the impact that he can have for us,” Arteta stated ahead of Arsenal’s upcoming clash with Brighton this weekend.

“He’s our player, he’s got one more year on his contract, and I’m really happy with him,” he added.

Arsenal is determined to rectify their failure to secure the Premier League title last season and aims to finish the current season on a high note, with Liverpool and Manchester City still in contention for the championship.