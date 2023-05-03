14 minutes ago

Ghanaian singer and host, Michelle Diamond, better known as Shatta Michy has spoken highly of industry colleague, Gyakie for using her talent instead of her body to achieve global status.

In the world of music, female artists have often felt the pressure to use their bodies to gain attention and success.

But Shatta Michy, believes that Gyakie as an artist has changed the game by proving that you don’t have to expose yourself sexually to make great music.

Michy who appeared as a guest on the Ladies Circle on TV3 praised Gyakie for her approach to music, saying that she is setting a positive example for young female artists.

“It is a little sexualized in the industry but can I name drop?? People like Gyakie have come to show us that you don’t have to expose yourself sexually to trend for your music,” Michy said.

Michy hopes that more female artists including herself will follow in Gyakie’s footsteps and focus on their talent and artistry rather than relying on their bodies to gain attention.

“I don’t think she’s ever looked sexual, she’s always in a good outfit and that’s what I am also trying do personally and musicially when I come back, I don’t want to go back to wearing transparent clothing to trend”

Michy herself has been a prominent figure in Ghana’s music industry, but she’s also faced criticism for her clothing choices and perceived sexualization.

She says that she’s learning to build a sound that is quality and does not need sexiuality to sell.

“The music should be quality and you can always incorporate sexy in a way that is classy. Let’s not use the word decent but sexy and classy. “