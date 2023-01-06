42 minutes ago

Ghanaian winger Arwin Appiah is set to complete a loan switch from Almeria to Malaga in the winter transfer window.

The 22-year old forward has struggled at Almeria and has not played a single minute for his side in the Spanish La Liga.

This English-born footballer, with a Dutch citizenship, was bought by Almería in the summer of 2019 after paying a record 8.8 million euros to Nottingham Forest .

At the time it was the most expensive purchase made by Almería or any other Second Division club.

Almería's policy is to bring in promising players even if you have to pay more, so that they can be revalued.

That happened with Darwin Núñez , signed for six million euros and sold for 24 to Benfica and Sadiq , who cost nine and was transferred to Real Sociedad for 25.

With Appiah the expectation was that he would blossom into a top player and earn the club a decent profit on their investment but that has not been the case.

He has gone on two loan spells at Lugo and now Tenerife, but he has returned mid-way in all those loans.