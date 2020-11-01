7 hours ago

Versatile Crystal Palace player Jeffrey Schlupp has no problem playing anywhere on the pitch as long as he is on the field.

The Ghanaian can play as a left full back, as a winger on either flank or even as a second striker with his versatility sometimes counting against him as its difficult to predict his best position.

Schlupp joined the eagles from Leicester City in 2016 and has since then been deployed in several positions by his club.

The Hamburg-born Ghanaian started his career as a striker before been played in several other positions.

"I started off as a striker growing up," Schlupp said, as reported by his club's official website.

"I’ve played some games at left midfield as well but I’ve always said it: I’ll play anywhere as long as I’m playing. I don’t mind doing the work for the team.

"We obviously believe in our staff, our manager and his assistants and they have belief in us. They set us up to keep in a tight shape, in a 4-4-2 formation, and they believe in our counter-attacking ability.

"So we can keep a tight shape and then when we win it back we try to get the ball forward quickly to try and help those boys playing up front.

"When you have forward players like Wilf [Zaha], Michy [Batshuayi], Jordan [Ayew] and Christian [Benteke] playing up front for us, we don’t mind doing the work. We seem to do well playing on the counter and I believe the manager sets us up that way because he believes in us."

Palace, who have suffered from squad depletion by injury in recent times, are currently in happy times, having seen some major faces, including Ghana striker Jordan Ayew, re-join training after some time on the sidelines.

"We’ve always seemed to have these issues with injuries normally," Schlupp said.

"When I’ve been here, I’ve had some problems but most of the players are fit now and it’s nice to give the gaffer some headaches about picking the team.

"He said it to us as well: there are a lot of fit players trying to get into that team, so if anything, we’ve all got to up our performances to make sure we stay in the team."