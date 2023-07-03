1 hour ago

Thomas Partey, the 30-year-old Ghanaian midfielder of Arsenal, has caught the attention of AS Monaco, as reported by Ignazio Genuardi.

Partey's representatives are actively exploring a potential summer exit from the English club.

While Saudi Arabia has shown interest in the former Atletico Madrid midfielder, other European clubs have also expressed their desire to acquire his services.

Monaco, in particular, has shown notable interest, seeking to bolster their midfield options. However, the names of the Italian clubs interested in Partey's signature have yet to be disclosed.

Monaco's pursuit of a midfielder comes after their previous interest in Arsenal's Sambi Lokonga, who opted for a loan move to Crystal Palace in January.

With the possible departure of Youssouf Fofana on the horizon, Monaco's need for reinforcements in the midfield is likely to intensify this summer.

As Partey's contract with Arsenal extends until 2025, any potential move will require careful negotiations and consideration from all parties involved.

It remains to be seen which club will secure the services of the talented Ghanaian international ahead of the new season.