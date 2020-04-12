1 hour ago

Thomas Partey is a hot commodity in Europe now with most clubs keen on adding the Athletico Madrid midfielder to their ranks.

Already a host of English clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and in the past Liverpool have all shown interest in the central midfielder.

According Mundo Deportivo, two Italian clubs have also shown interest in signing the midfielder from Athletico Madrid.

Inter Milan and AS Roma are the two Italian teams who have shown interest in acquiring the Ghanaian.

The Nerrazuri's would want to boost their midfielder options and strengthen their team for an assault on all fronts next season while AS Roma want to undertake an overhaul of their team in order to join the chasing pack of teams in Italy.

His somewhat moderate release clause of 50 million euros always excites the Italians as he is yet to renew his current deal which expires in 2023.

The Rojiblancos must act fast and tie up their prized asset with a new contract and doubling his release clause to ward off potential suitors.

Partey has been integral for Athletico Madrid this season making 32 appearances domestically and in Europe.