Italian Serie A side AS Roma have completed the signing of Ghanaian teenage striker Felix Afena Ohene Gyan from lower tier side EUAfrica Academy in Accra.

The 18 year old striker who hails from Wenchi in the Bono Region joins the Giallorosi on a four and half year contract and goes straight to their Primavera side.

The deal was brokered by renowned Ghanaian intermediary Oliver Arthur of Arthur Legacy Sports who has aided the transfers of a lot of players from Ghana to Europe.

Ohene Gyan traveled to Italy in Janauary and has since been training with AS Roma convincing the club with his talents that he deserves a stay.

AS Roma announced the signing of the 18 year old prodigious talent via their twitter handle.

"Welcome to the club, Felix Afena-Gyan!The Ghanaian forward joins our Primavera squad from EurAfrica Football Club in Accra."

