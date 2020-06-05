2 hours ago

The vultures have started circling on talented Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari who plies his trade with Slovakian side AS Trencin.

A lot of clubs in Europe have inquired about the availability of the Ghanaian player who has been in fine form for the Slovakian giants.

This has prompted his club to set an asking price of €3 million on the head of the talented Ghanaian player.

The 21 year old has been in good form for his Slovakian side Trencin propmting his stock to rise steadily.

Bukari was the subject of a €1.5 million euros bid from Polish side Legia Warsaw in the January transfer window but was knocked back by his club.

Clubs are set to jostle for the signature for the Ghanaian winger with Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon and FC Porto all said to be interested while Turkish side Galatasaray, Trabzonspor as well as Basaksehir are all interested.

Osman Buakari has scored 8 goals this season while providing 12 assists in 25 appearances.