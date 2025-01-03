17 hours ago

Legendary Ghanaian striker and former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has shed light on his relationship with Andre Ayew amid longstanding rumors of a rivalry between the two.

Speaking in a candid Instagram post on January 2, 2025, Gyan dismissed the notion of any personal conflict, emphasizing that their relationship has been misrepresented by outsiders for their own benefit.

“Andre is a good person. He has that genuine love for me, but he has been brainwashed because it benefits people. That is what has brought the so-called rivalry,” Gyan revealed. “Me, I am not a rival to anyone.”

Gyan elaborated on how external influences have caused divisions within the Black Stars during his time as captain. He claimed that people around the team deliberately sowed discord by manipulating players, including Ayew, to create tension that ultimately worked against the unity of the squad.

The 39-year-old striker stressed that while he respects Ayew as a teammate and friend, others used their positions to foster animosity where none existed.

This statement follows a broader critique by Gyan of his time as Black Stars captain, where he described feeling isolated and unsupported, with young players being “brainwashed” against him.

Despite the controversies, Gyan’s legacy as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 50 goals in 119 appearances, and his unmatched record of scoring at three FIFA World Cups, remains untarnished.

Andre Ayew, meanwhile, has carried on the torch as one of Ghana’s most influential footballers, continuing to lead the Black Stars.

Gyan’s comments aim to clarify their relationship and dispel lingering speculation about any animosity, reinforcing his belief in unity as a cornerstone of the team’s success.