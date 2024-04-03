2 hours ago

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Ghana national team, has expressed his belief that it's time to center the new Black Stars squad around the talented midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The West Ham United star has been in sensational form since his move to England, consistently delivering impressive performances and scoring remarkable goals.

Kudus recently scored his 13th goal of the season against Newcastle United, surpassing Andre Ayew as the Ghanaian with the most goals at West Ham.

Gyan asserts that Kudus should be the linchpin of the Black Stars team, emphasizing his exceptional abilities and contributions.

"So far, it's obvious, it is Mohammed Kudus," Gyan stated during an interview on Asempa FM when discussing who should lead the team. "When I was coming up, we had the Michael Essiens, the Stephen Appiahs, and it came to my time," he elaborated.

"There have been good players, there was the Abedi Pele era, Stephen Appiah era, Michael Essien era, and there was my era.

Now it is Kudus because he is the only Ghanaian doing well, and it is not just anywhere but in England. In fact, he is the only African player for now that is doing well so we have to support him," Gyan continued.

Despite missing Ghana's recent international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda due to a shoulder injury, Kudus' remarkable performances continue to highlight his importance to the Black Stars.