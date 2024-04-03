3 hours ago

Former Ghanaian captain Asamoah Gyan has voiced his support for the appointment of John Paintsil as an assistant coach for the Black Stars, despite some opposition to the decision.

Gyan, who played alongside Paintsil during their time with the national team, believes his former teammate is well-deserving of the role.

In an interview on Asempa FM, Gyan emphasized Paintsil's significant sacrifices and contributions to the national team over the years.

He highlighted Paintsil's post-retirement experience, noting his stint as an assistant coach in South Africa, where he gained valuable expertise.

"John (Paintsil) sacrificed a lot for the national team, but people seem to forget. After retirement, he went to coach in South Africa as an assistant and gathered relevant experience," Gyan stated.

Reflecting on their time together on the team, Gyan acknowledged Paintsil's commitment and dedication, noting his passion for coaching even during his playing days.

Gyan, who captained the Ghanaian team for six years, emphasized that Paintsil's track record and dedication to coaching make him a suitable candidate for the assistant coach position.

"If you look at his life after retirement, all he’s done is coach. So if I look at his records and what he has done, I can only support his appointment to the assistant’s role," Gyan added.

Gyan's endorsement carries weight, highlighting his belief in Paintsil's capabilities and readiness for the role within the coaching staff of the Black Stars.