2 hours ago

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has urged for patience and support for Otto Addo as he embarks on his second tenure as coach of the Ghana national team.

Although Addo is familiar with the role, having served previously, Gyan emphasizes the need to give him time to adjust to the new environment and players.

"It’s a different atmosphere and different players. Although he has worked with some of the players, I think it’s still a process," Gyan expressed in an interview with Asempa FM.

"He also came with a new staff so it’s a different era. Let’s see what he also has for us. We will support him through his rebuilding to see where he can take us.

Ghanaians will be the ones to judge what he has done so I think we should give him time to rebuild his team."

Addo's initial matches against Nigeria and Uganda produced mixed results, highlighting the challenges of transitioning into the role.

However, with a contract spanning 34 months and the possibility of an additional 24 months, it's evident that the Ghana Football Association envisions a long-term project under Addo's leadership.

The recent performances of the Black Stars have fallen short of expectations, with consecutive exits at the group stage in Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Despite these challenges, Gyan remains optimistic about Addo's potential to rebuild the team and achieve success in the future.