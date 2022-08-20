19 minutes ago

President of King Faisal and Management Committee member of the Black Stars, Alhaji Gruzah has advised Asamoah Gyan to join the Black Stars as an advisor to the World Cup instead of a player.

Alhaji Gruzah says that he does not support the idea of Asamoah Gyan joining the team as a player and questioned why a player who said Ghana had a soft penalty against South Africa in the last World Cup qualifier group game wants to travel to the Mundial.

The 36-year-old striker has signaled his intent to be among Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which has drawn a lot of comments.

Gyan has not been playing active football since departing Legon Cities in April 2021 but claims that he has not retired from active football.

Asamoah Gyan during his heydays played for the likes of Udinese, Rennes, Al Ain, and Shanghai SIPG among other clubs in a career spanning more than two decades.

"Personally, I don’t support him, or let’s make him an advisor. After Legon Cities, I know he has begun his coaching badges. I don’t agree with him. This is my opinion. He is the same person who said the penalty against South Africa was soft and now he wants to play," he told Accra-based Happy FM.

“He played for Legon Cities and we saw it. If the coach thinks, he would be of help to him, that’s fine. If the coach thinks he wants Asamoah Gyan, I will support him 100 percent. For me, I don’t support it. He should play and let us see before the world cup. In my opinion, he needs to justify.

“I don’t support his decision to play for the Black Stars at the World Cup. He should rather join the team as an ambassador or advisor," he added.

The striker is the highest scoring African player at the FIFA World Cup with six goals having played in three editions in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

He is Ghana's record scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches and wants to remain in the game after his official retirement.

Asamoah Gyan recently launched his biography titled Legyandary which was well attended at the plush Kempinski Hotel- Accra.