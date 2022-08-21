1 hour ago

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has advised his former teammate Asamoah Gyan to abandon hopes of playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He says that the Ghana FA should appoint Ghana's all-time top scorer as a striker's coach for the team heading into the Mundial.

The 36-year-old striker has signaled his intent to be among Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which has drawn a lot of comments.

Gyan has not been playing active football since departing Legon Cities in April 2021 but claims that he has not retired from active football.

"What we can offer him is for him to be there to help with the striking side as the striker’s coach but for the field of play, he can never be ready for the World Cup," he told Joy Sports.

The striker is the highest scoring African player at the FIFA World Cup with six goals having played in three editions in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

He is Ghana's record scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches and wants to remain in the game after his official retirement.

Asamoah Gyan recently launched his biography titled Legyandary which was well attended at the plush Kempinski Hotel- Accra.