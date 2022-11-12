2 hours ago

Former captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has bemoaned the happenings at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Gyan and his teammates were waiting for the government to honour their appearance fees promise, which had been delayed despite the tournament commencing in Brazil.

After the first and second games against the USA and Germany, the team felt that the government is not meeting its part of the deal, hence the reason for the protest.

The Black Stars nearly boycotted the last Group game against Portugal over their appearance fees which they wanted to be paid before that match.

The then NDC government airlifted a whopping sum of $3 million to the players who had threatened to boycott the World Cup unless the money is paid to them in cash and not through bank transfers.

Ghana was making its third World Cup appearance in Brazil after spells at the 2006 FIFA World Cup which was their debut in Germany and 2010 in South Africa.

“What happened in Brazil was unfortunate, but our predecessors paved the way and we did same for the next generation to be where they are now," Gyan said on GHOne TV.

“A lot of mistakes were made in the past but now they have been rectified. Now when we are going into a tournament, these financial issues are sorted out way ahead of time to prevent a repeat of that event in Brazil” he revealed.

“Hitherto, it was not done that way. We will get to a tournament before we begin negotiations (for our bonuses), which will lead to disruptions and loss of focus. It (the strike) was a blessing in disguise. We did what we had to do for our younger ones to benefit today,” he added.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.