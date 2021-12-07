59 minutes ago

Asamoah Gyan is the captain of the Black Stars

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan earned an astonishing £3 million for every goal he scored whiles playing for Chinese Super League side Shnagai SIPG.

The Ghanaian striker On 7 July 2015, confirmed on his own website that he had left Al Ain and joined Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG.

Shanghai SIPG then officially announced they signed Gyan from Al Ain with an undisclosed fee.

It was then revealed that Gyan's weekly salary of £227,000 with his Chinese club instantly made him one of the world's best paid football players

Gyan signed a five-year contract with Al Ain on 6 July 2012 worth over £6m per season. He was the top goalscorer in the UAE league in the 2013 season and helped his team retain the league title.

Gyan also finished as the top scorer in the Asian Champions League in 2014 as Al-Ain reached the semi-finals.

However, a report by UK portal Daily Star, Gyan earned nearly £3million per goal during his two years with the Chinese club.

The Ghanaian is, therefore, reported to have made £23.6 million (£2.95 million per goal) from the eight goals he scored for Shanghai SIPG.

The former Liberty Professionals and Udinese Calcio forward remains one of the richest players in Africa despite struggling with niggling injuries in the last three and a half years.

The striker rose to prominence in 2010 when he scored three goals as Ghana reached the quarter-final of the World Cup in South Africa.

His heroics at the tournament earned him a big-money move to Premier League side Sunderland, who forked out £14.4million to prise him away from Stade Rennes.

Gyan netted 11 goals in his debut season for Sunderland but joined UAE side Al Ain the following season.

The ex-Black Stars captain returned to the Ghana Premier League in the 2020/21 season when he joined Legon Cities and he’s currently without a club following the expiration of his one-year contract.

Gyan remains Ghana’s most capped player and all-time top scorer, having played 109 times and scored 51 goals for his country.