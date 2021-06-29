2 hours ago

Legendary former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan seem to be haunted by the ghost of the epic 2010 penalty miss against Uruguay which prevented the Black Stars from progressing into the World Cup semi finals for the first time.

On Monday night World Champions France were eliminated from the Euro 2020 tournament that is currently ongoing after star man Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty that sent France crushing out of the tournament.

Immediately after Mbappe's penalty miss, Gyan tweeted an emoji with a zipped mouth and he was quickly taken on by netizens who descended on him forcing him to swiftly delete the tweet which for a few minutes had garnered over thousands of likes and interactions before it was taken down.

There was a lot of reaction to Mbappe's penalty miss but Gyan's garnered a lot of traction

He tweeted a 7-typed zipped mouth emoji, which netizens interpreted as a justification for his infamous penalty miss against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup.

Gyan's penalty miss in deep into added time of second half of extra-time cost Ghana and Africa a first appearance at the semi-final stage of the global showpiece.

11 years on and Ghanaians are finding it difficult to heal from the heartbreak.

Thus, Gyan's tweet infuriated many people who heavily criticised him. The 34-year-old deleted the tweet after 30 minutes when he realised it wasn't unnecessary.