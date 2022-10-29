58 minutes ago

It appears former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has now given up hope of featuring at the 2022 FIFA World Cup which begins next month.

The former Udinese ace was hopeful of being fit in time for the Mundial but it appears he now realizes that the ship has sailed.

Ghana like many other nations heading to the World Cup have submitted their provisional list to FIFA before it is cut down to 26 players for the tournament proper.

The 36-year-old striker had signaled his intent to be among Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which has drawn a lot of comments.

Gyan has not been playing active football since departing Legon Cities in April 2021 but claims that he has not retired from active football.

Asamoah Gyan during his heydays played for the likes of Udinese, Rennes, Al Ain, and Shanghai SIPG among other clubs in a career spanning more than two decades.

"The World Cup is every footballer’s dream," he said. "If I’m fit to play active football and I’m invited to play for the national team, why not. It’s not like 15 years ago when I was young and competitive and could argue to be in the starting line-up," he said on GHOne TV.

"This is a different thing together. Right now people want you to go in and show your experience. The thing is you just have to be fit and be ready for competitive football. If I’m fit and invited into the national team, why not? Every player will embrace such an opportunity. This is the case where I’m not ready now. If I’m not ready but the FA and staff feel they need me now, I will be available. That one is up to them," he concluded.

He is the African player with the most goals at the FIFA World Cup having scored six goals in three appearances at the Mundial.

Asamoah Gyan has scored 51 goals for Ghana in 109 appearances.