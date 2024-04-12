1 hour ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has expressed his admiration for Claude Le Roy, highlighting the French coach as his favorite during his tenure with the Black Stars.

Gyan, who collaborated with several coaches during his time with the national team, specifically lauded Le Roy for his influential leadership from 2006 to 2008.

Le Roy's coaching stint coincided with a crucial phase in Gyan's career, during which he reached remarkable heights in performance.

Gyan attributes much of his success to Le Roy, acknowledging him as a pivotal figure in his journey to becoming Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, including six in the World Cup, making him Africa's top scorer in the tournament's history.

"Among the various coaches I've worked with, I felt most at ease with Claude Le Roy. He was exceptionally open to every player, fostering an environment of confidence," Gyan revealed during an interview with Angel TV.

Gyan emphasized Le Roy's talent for instilling confidence in players and empowering them to showcase their abilities while also incorporating tactics that respected individual player preferences.

Reflecting on the challenges he faced during the critical period of CAN 2008, Gyan disclosed, "While I began my journey with him in 2007 on a positive note, during the critical period of CAN 2008, I wasn't at my best. I took risks to play through injuries, even ending up in the hospital."

Gyan's fond memories of working with Le Roy underscore the coach's significant impact on his career trajectory and the success of the Black Stars during that period.