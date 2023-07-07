'Asamoah Gyan has chopped me' – Actress Auntie B reveals

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh, popularly known as Auntie B has confessed that she is obsessed with ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.
According to Auntie B, who is known for her roles in the Efiewura TV series, she has even slept with the legendary Ghanaian footballer.
Auntie B acknowledged that she is deeply in love with the former Black stars captain and that she would gladly accept a marriage proposal from him. She claimed that she wanted their romantic affair to remain private but it’s unfortunate that she has been forced to spill the beans. She spoke to Nana Romeo in exclusive interview on Accra FM. Watch the interview below:
