3 hours ago

It is no mean feat when the maestro Abedi Pele sings the praises of the player who has overtaken him to be Ghana's top scorer but believes Asamoah Gyan could have achieved more than he has in football.

Asamoah Gyan's glaring talents and goal scoring prowess has never been in doubt as he is the highest scoring African player at the World Cup with six goals.

As If that is not enough he is the highest ever goal scorer for the Black Stars with 51 goals to his credit.

Undoubtedly, Babyjet as he is affectionately called is regarded as one of the best strikers in Africa but most people including his former coaches Avram Grant and Herve Renard side with the maestro that he could have achieved more as a player.

The maestro never hid his admiration for Babyjet and confesses that when he first saw him play he knew Gyan will be a great player.

“Asamoah [Gyan] has done quite well. I saw him play and I knew he was going to be a great player. In the Black stars he has done very well but he could have done more,”

“I knew he has the ability to score wonderful and immediately I saw him I was impressed. He has a bit of Tony Yeboah in him", Pele said in an interview with GTV Sports Plus.

Gyan has had a career that has seen him play across the globe for Udinese, Sunderland, Rennes, Al Ain,Shangai SIPG among others.

The former Ghana captain has played at eight AFCON tournaments and twice played in the finals in 2010 and 2015 losing them all.