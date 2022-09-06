20 minutes ago

President of Tema Youth FC, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has urged Asamoah Gyan to abandon any lingering hopes of playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 36-year-old striker in a recent interview with the BBC revealed that he habours plans of playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to Palmer, Asamoah Gyan should not force himself into the 2022 FIFA World Cup else he will disgrace himself.

“Gyan is my brother, a friend and everything, I will tell him to leave the stage because he has paid his dues for Ghana. When he scored his 50th in Gabon I think he celebrated that goal in front of me and there was a reason why he did that because that was all that I wished for him to get his 50th goal”

“He is one of the best players we’ve had, he has paid his dues so we should not push him to the World Cup to disgrace him. He played for Legon Cities and we all saw that the soul is willing but the body is weak”

Palmer says that Gyan should never be consider as a player for the World Cup and at best can be taken to the Mundial as a motivator.

“So, I will tell Gyan to allow us to go and do our business or he should go as an inspirer because he is a legend and that is what we lack in most of the tournament, I have been to competitions several times (AFCON, World Cup) and what other counties does is, they bring their legends and are given special place because when the going gets tough, they will be there to support because of their experience but we are not celebrating our legends and that is the whole issue” he said.

Gyan has not been playing active football since departing Legon Cities in April 2021 but claims that he has not retired from active football.

Asamoah Gyan during his heydays played for the likes of Udinese, Rennes, Al Ain, and Shanghai SIPG among other clubs in a career spanning more than two decades.