Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has paid a courtesy call on the First Lady of Ghana, Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo to officially invite her to his book launch.

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan will launch his memoir on April 30 at the plush Kempinski Gold Cost Hotel in Accra.

The former Sunderland star has had a storied footballing career that has taken him to various continents and played for various clubs across the world.

He is expected to detail how football took him from Liberty Professionals to Italy, France, UAE, China, Turkey among others.

Gyan is also expected to speak about the three World Cups he helped Ghana qualify for in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

His numerous World Cup goals and the famous penalty miss against Uruguay is expected to among other things feature prominently in the autobiography.

While his seven African Cup of Nations appearances with two finals will also not bee left out.

Gyan tweeted: "It was a pleasure meeting you Madame thank you for your warm reception. I can’t wait to see you on April 30th."

The occasion is expected to be graced by former footballers on the African continent with President Akufo-Addo and other dignitaries all expected.