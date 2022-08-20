35 minutes ago

Ace Sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah says that legendary former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is better than all current strikers at the Black Stars.

Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer having scored 51 goals for Ghana in 109 matches but has not played for the national team since 2019 at the AFCON in Egypt.

He has not been playing active football since departing Legon Cities in April 2021 but claims that he has not retired from active football.

Asamoah Gyan during his heydays played for the likes of Udinese, Rennes, Al Ain, and Shanghai SIPG among other clubs in a career spanning more than two decades.

Speaking on Peace FM in Accra, Dan Kwaku Yeboah said with the exception of Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao, Gyan is ahead of all the strikers.

"The truth is that, with our current strikers, Asamoah Gyan is better than them but if Inaki Williams is available, no coach will play Asamoah. It is not that he is better than Asamoah but he is active and he is a very good player. But for Felix Gyan and the likes, he is better than all of them. But Williams is good," Dan Kwaku Yeboah stated.