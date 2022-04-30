34 minutes ago

Former Senegal great El Hadji Diuof says that legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is one of the best strikers he has ever seen in his career.

The former Liverpool star is in Ghana to support the book launch of Asamoah Gyan which will be held this evening at the plus Kempinski Hotel.

Gyan has had a storied footballing career that has taken him to various continents and played for various clubs across the world.

“I have known many people for long as friends but Gyan is my brother. He is one of the best strikers I have seen in my life, he’s a legend and that’s why I came to support his book launch,” he said, as quoted by 442gh.

Diouf also urged the Ghana Football Association to get Gyan closer to the team so that he can help them win laurels.

"The FA needs people like him around the boys to win trophies, You need a player who has scored all these goals for the national team to talk to the boys, if he is in Qatar I will invite him to come and talk to our boys."

He is expected to detail how football took him from Liberty Professionals to Italy, France, UAE, China, Turkey among others.

Gyan is also expected to speak about the three World Cups he helped Ghana qualify for in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

His numerous World Cup goals and the famous penalty miss against Uruguay is expected to among other things feature prominently in the autobiography.

While his seven African Cup of Nations appearances with two finals will also not bee left out.

Gyan is Ghana all time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances and also the African player with the most goals at the FIFA World Cup having scored six.