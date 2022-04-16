5 minutes ago

Legendary former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan joined the President of Liberia, H.E George Weah and other stars to officially open the newly constructed Invincible Sports Park near Old Road in Monrovia on, Friday, April 15.

The edifice which has been the playing field for Liberia first Division side Invincible Eleven FC has been given a massive transformation into a state of the art facility.

The multi purpose center has a football pitch, basketball court, children's playground and place for relaxation, among others.

Several footballers from across the globe with most of them former African stars graced the occasion.

On Wednesday, April 14, 2022, African two times footballer of the year El-Hadji Diouf, Africa's All-Time top scorer in the history of the World Cup, Asamoah Gyan, 2008 African footballer of the year Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor arrived in Monrovia upon invitation from President Weah, himself a former World Best and Africa's Best footballer.

Former Australia and Everton star Tim Cahill was also at the event at the invitation of President Weah.

Others were Africa's four times footballer of the year Samuel Eto'o Fils, one time UEFA champions league winner Didier Drogba Yves, former Ivory Coast and A.S.Monaco star Youssef Fofana, 1992 Afcon winning goalkeeper Alain Gouamane, former Ghana international Kwame Ayew, BBC 2003 African footballer of the year Austin J.J. Okocha were amongst the stars present at the inaugration of Invincible Park.

PSG Coach Luiz Fernandez is also expected in town as well as a delegation from FIFA and Qatar, respectively.

Liberia's Minister of State Without Portfolio and Head of the President Delivery Unit (PDU) at the Executive Mansion, Trokon Kpui confirmed the arrival

He explained that the Gologon housing unit that was renovated along with the Invisible Sports Park will be turned over to residents of the community during the program.

Described as a pilot project, Minister Kpui disclosed that government's intention is to implement similar project across all 15 counties of Liberia.