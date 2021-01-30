2 hours ago

Legon Cities have been handed a huge boost in their quest to beat relegation as Ghana's all time top scorer Asamoah Gyan has returned from injury.

The 35 year old striker has returned to training after weeks of absence from the team.

Asamoah Gyan who joined the Royals when the first transfer window opened in November has seen very little action since joining the team due to injuries.

His return has coincided with the team's return to form after a dreadful run of losses in the Ghana Premier League this season.

The Royals last Friday defeated Ashantigold 5-2 in the match day 10 clash and will hope to continue the streak against Inter Allies.

Legon Cities FC are currently 16th on the league log with 9 points after 10 games.